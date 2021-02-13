STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad bizman slapped with Rs 1.15 lakh fine for hoardings congratulating new Mayor 

The businessman Atish Agarwal who calls himself a 'TRS senior leader' allegedly erected unauthorised hoardings and uni-poles at Jubilee Hills and Himayat Nagar in the city

Published: 13th February 2021

New Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Vijaya Lakshmi

Many ads have surfaced in the city after the election of the Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi (in pic) and the appointment of new corporators (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday slapped a fine of Rs 1,15,000 on a businessman Atish Agarwal who calls himself a 'TRS senior leader' for allegedly erecting unauthorised hoardings and uni-poles at Jubilee Hills and Himayat Nagar in the city to congratulate the newly elected TRS Mayor G Vijayalakshmi.

As per the norms of MA&UD’s GO 68, advertising structures like hoardings and uni-poles are not allowed in the city. "From this year, ads which have no utility for the citizens will be razed immediately and advertisers will be fined," said EVDM director and head of GHMC’s advertising department Viswajit Kampati.      

The hoardings form an inconvenience /obstruction/ danger to public safety/nuisance which is an offence committed under the GHMC Act, inviting a fine of Rs 15,000, the EVDM said in a notice to the advertiser Atish Agarwal. In another notice, it levied a fine of Rs 1,00,000 on the same advertiser for erecting ads thanking the newly elected Mayor.   

This came after a citizen of Hyderabad posted about it on Twitter, tagging the EVDM Director: "Can you please convey Mr. Atish Agarwal “special thanks” on behalf of the first citizen for dirtying the city!"

Many ads have surfaced in the city after the election of the Mayor and the appointment of new corporators. The EVDM wing is constantly tracking, tracing and removing all such unauthorised ads.

