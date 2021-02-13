Y you should move away from your x

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Whether we admit it or not, almost all of us have an ex (situationships included) we have relegated to the dark corners of our minds and hearts.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Tinder, the dating app for meeting new people, teamed up with Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey, That Indian Chick, and Shreya Gupto to encourage singles to move on from their past relationships (and 2020), fall more in love with themselves and be open to new possibilities this Valentine’s Day. Whether we admit it or not, almost all of us have an ex (situationships included) we have relegated to the dark corners of our minds and hearts.

In fact, 43% of 2000 people between the ages of 18-32 surveyed by Tinder late last year broke up with a partner during the pandemic owing to Covid-related restrictions. After asking its community “What’s your go-to moving on ritual?”, Tinder shortlisted the most popular rituals and asked Ananya Pandey, That Indian Chick, and Shreya Gupto to react to them.

From getting haircuts, a social media cleanse, to a girl’s night out and getting back on Tinder, the ladies dished their personal favorites and what they’ve learned from their past relationships. We learned grieving is cathartic and personal, fries before guys, girls in public women’s bathrooms are motivational speakers, how Ananya Panday low key is a professional social media investigator and getting back on Tinder is symbolic of finally feeling ready to move forward, irrespective of what comes out of it. 

And for the days when you still find yourself haunted by the memory of your ex, live by Ananya’s life advice “Yeh toh trailer tha, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.” Tinder wants you to embrace this transition to Start Something Epic (again) in your own way. The longevity of a relationship does not define its success or failure. Every experience is a part of your journey, a memory to cherish or a story to learn from.

The platform is here as a reminder that serendipity awaits once you’re ready to put yourself out there and with the largest and most diverse pool of members, a new spark is just a swipe away. Tinder was introduced on a college campus in 2012 and is the world’s most popular app for meeting new people.

