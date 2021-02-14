STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad couple drugged, looted on the pretext of COVID vaccine by former tenant 

Speaking to the media, Kasthuri said, "Anusha told us that since she is a nurse, she will be able to get the vaccine free of cost for her as well as for us."

Published: 14th February 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Image for represenational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman allegedly drugged an elderly couple under the pretext of administering the COVID-19 vaccine and looted all their jewellery at Meerpet under Rachakonda commissionerate. 

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. M. Mahender Reddy, an inspector at Meerpet Police Station, said that the accused woman knew the victims and took advantage of them. Kuntala Laxman (80) and his 70-year-old wife Kasthuri are residents of Meerpet, and Anusha, the accused, was once a tenant at their home. 

Even though Anusha shifted to a neighbouring colony, she stayed in touch with the couple, who lived alone. 

Speaking to the media, Kasthuri said, "Anusha told us that since she is a nurse, she will be able to get the vaccine free of cost for her as well as for us." On Saturday evening, Anusha went to their house and gave both of them an injection saying that it was the COVID vaccine. Soon after, the couple fell unconscious, about which Anusha had already 'warned them and asked them to not worry,' Kasthuri further informed the media. 

The couple gained consciousness after a few hours late in the night and found out that all their jewellery was missing. They immediately alerted the police who reached the spot and found that the accused nurse had injected the couple with a sedative drug. 

Anusha reportedly decamped with around 10 tolas of gold jewellery. 

The police have formed special teams to nab Anusha, Reddy said. 

Further inquiries have revealed that the accused worked as an ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) worker for a short period and is now in the final year of nursing course

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 vaccine fake covid vaccine
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp