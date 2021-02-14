Hyderabad couple drugged, looted on the pretext of COVID vaccine by former tenant 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman allegedly drugged an elderly couple under the pretext of administering the COVID-19 vaccine and looted all their jewellery at Meerpet under Rachakonda commissionerate.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. M. Mahender Reddy, an inspector at Meerpet Police Station, said that the accused woman knew the victims and took advantage of them. Kuntala Laxman (80) and his 70-year-old wife Kasthuri are residents of Meerpet, and Anusha, the accused, was once a tenant at their home.

Even though Anusha shifted to a neighbouring colony, she stayed in touch with the couple, who lived alone.

Speaking to the media, Kasthuri said, "Anusha told us that since she is a nurse, she will be able to get the vaccine free of cost for her as well as for us." On Saturday evening, Anusha went to their house and gave both of them an injection saying that it was the COVID vaccine. Soon after, the couple fell unconscious, about which Anusha had already 'warned them and asked them to not worry,' Kasthuri further informed the media.

The couple gained consciousness after a few hours late in the night and found out that all their jewellery was missing. They immediately alerted the police who reached the spot and found that the accused nurse had injected the couple with a sedative drug.

Anusha reportedly decamped with around 10 tolas of gold jewellery.

The police have formed special teams to nab Anusha, Reddy said.

Further inquiries have revealed that the accused worked as an ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) worker for a short period and is now in the final year of nursing course