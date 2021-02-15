STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Major deal bodes well for Hyderabad’s realty market: CBRE

The project intends to capture the accelerated demand in India’s top-performing real estate market that will give an economic fillip to the sector’s revival.

Published: 15th February 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Markets and Land division of the real estate services firm CBRE has termed the buying of 25 acres land in Narsingi for a whopping Rs 800 crore by the real estate developer Rajapushpa Properties as ‘India’s largest land deal of 2020’.

According to a press release issued by the CBRE on Sunday, the deal includes 18 acres of direct purchase and seven acres of joint development proposed for development of a high-end residential township.

Scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2021, the project intends to capture the accelerated demand in India’s top-performing real estate market that will give an economic fillip to the sector’s revival.

The release stated that Hyderabad’s real estate industry witnessed investments of one billion USD from 2019-2020 and it was expected to increase by over 50 per cent, a majority of which would go into the development of commercial offices and residential skyscrapers.

