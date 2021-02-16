STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

400-year-old Qutb Shahi mosque lies in ruins

Historians opine that the design of the mosque suggests that it was a precursor to the Toli Mosque in Karwan.

Published: 16th February 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

The 400-year-old Qutb Shahi mosque is in a dilapidated state.

The 400-year-old Qutb Shahi mosque is in a dilapidated state. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By  Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The blue rusty-framed signboard of the Archaeology and Museums department in front of a Qutb Shahi mosque in Shaikpet lies entwined with vines and dried leaves jutting out of a cracked boundary wall.

In a way, the signboard is a perfect allegory for the condition of the age old mosque. This approximately 400-year-old mosque that may once have housed hundreds of worshippers, is currently in ruins and has been neglected, despite it being a protected site as per the Andhra Pradesh Ancient and Historical Monuments Act. 

Nestled between residential houses, the Qutb Shahi structure characterised by two Charminar-like minarets is now dilapidated, with vegetation pouring out from its various cracks. Entry to the mosque is restricted by a rusty iron gate, the front of which has become a dumping ground. 

Although locals in the area could not pinpoint to an exact year when it may have been constructed, many said that its condition worsened due to the heavy rainfall in the city last year. Historians opine that the design of the mosque suggests that it was a precursor to the Toli Mosque in Karwan. 

Ironically, the archaeology department signboard reads, “The structure is in a fair state of preservation and deserves more attention.” An official said a few years ago a notice was sent to the Waqf Board for its restoration, but no response was received. 

Protected site
The mosque that once may have housed hundreds of worshippers is currently in ruins and is neglected, despite it being a protected heritage site

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Qutb Shahi Mosque
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp