400-year-old Qutb Shahi mosque lies in ruins

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The blue rusty-framed signboard of the Archaeology and Museums department in front of a Qutb Shahi mosque in Shaikpet lies entwined with vines and dried leaves jutting out of a cracked boundary wall.

In a way, the signboard is a perfect allegory for the condition of the age old mosque. This approximately 400-year-old mosque that may once have housed hundreds of worshippers, is currently in ruins and has been neglected, despite it being a protected site as per the Andhra Pradesh Ancient and Historical Monuments Act.

Nestled between residential houses, the Qutb Shahi structure characterised by two Charminar-like minarets is now dilapidated, with vegetation pouring out from its various cracks. Entry to the mosque is restricted by a rusty iron gate, the front of which has become a dumping ground.

Although locals in the area could not pinpoint to an exact year when it may have been constructed, many said that its condition worsened due to the heavy rainfall in the city last year. Historians opine that the design of the mosque suggests that it was a precursor to the Toli Mosque in Karwan.

Ironically, the archaeology department signboard reads, “The structure is in a fair state of preservation and deserves more attention.” An official said a few years ago a notice was sent to the Waqf Board for its restoration, but no response was received.

