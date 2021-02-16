STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan woos startups to Tier-2 cities

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government will provide space to startups if they come forward to set up their establishments in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said while addressing Telangana Information Technology Association’s ‘Symposium 2021’ on Monday. He urged TITA to take up initiatives with a focus to hone the skills of school and college students. 

Ranjan who is also the chairman of TITA Advisory Council interacted with TITA representatives from 30 countries. The overseas representatives sought the help of the State government in organising the World Telangana IT Conference to which the Principal Secretary responded positively.

Speaking on the occasion, TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said techies played a key role as part of their social responsibility during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Techies from overseas to those in the villages and towns came up with various initiatives to help masses in various sectors like health, education, agriculture.” 

