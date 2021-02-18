ASI to reconstruct wall of Hyderabad's Katora Houz after AIMIM intervention

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The retaining wall of the 450-year-old Katora Houz that collapsed during the heavy rains is set to be restored by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi submitted a representation to ASI headquarters in New Delhi on the matter.

AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin met ASI officials in the city and discussed the sanctioning of funds and also about the expansion of the tunnel from Shah Hatim Tank for free passage of water. Mohiuddin said the MIM had sought Rs 1.5 crore for construction of the Katora Houz wall.

Officials say that estimates have been submitted to the ASI and post its acceptance, works will begin. Katora Houz is a heritage structure located in the vicinity of Golconda Fort. It is a man-made lake constructed in 1560 during the reign of Ibrahim Qutb Shah.

A few days ago, MAUD sanctioned around Rs 3 crore for the restoration and facelift of Katora Houz, after Owaisi submitted a representation regarding the same. Talks were earlier underway with theState Tourism Development Corporation. But due to the unavailability of funds with the body, GHMC will now take up the works.

