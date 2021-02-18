STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

ASI to reconstruct wall of Hyderabad's Katora Houz after AIMIM intervention

A heritage structure located in the vicinity of Golconda Fort, Katora Houz is a man-made lake constructed in 1560 during the reign of Ibrahim Qutb Shah.

Published: 18th February 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Katora Houz, the water tank located inside the Golkonda Fort, in Hyderabad filled with Hyacinth

Katora Houz, the water tank located inside the Golkonda Fort, in Hyderabad filled with Hyacinth. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The retaining wall of the 450-year-old Katora Houz that collapsed during the heavy rains is set to be restored by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi submitted a representation to ASI headquarters in New Delhi on the matter. 

AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin met ASI officials in the city and discussed the sanctioning of funds and also about the expansion of the tunnel from Shah Hatim Tank for free passage of water. Mohiuddin said the MIM had sought Rs 1.5 crore for construction of the Katora Houz wall.

Officials say that estimates have been submitted to the ASI and post its acceptance, works will begin. Katora Houz is a heritage structure located in the vicinity of Golconda Fort. It is a man-made lake constructed in 1560 during the reign of Ibrahim Qutb Shah.

A few days ago, MAUD sanctioned around Rs 3 crore for the restoration and facelift of Katora Houz, after Owaisi submitted a representation regarding the same. Talks were earlier underway with theState Tourism Development Corporation. But due to the unavailability of funds with the body, GHMC will now take up the works.

Rs 3 crore sanctioned

Katora Houz is a heritage structure located in the vicinity of Golconda Fort. It is a man-made lake constructed in 1560 during the reign of Ibrahim Qutb Shah. A few days ago, MAUD sanctioned around `3 crore for the restoration and facelift of Katora Houz, after Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi submitted a representation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kausar Mohiuddin Katora Houz ASI AIMIM Golconda Fort
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp