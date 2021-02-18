Hyderabad and Warangal cities become finalists in cycling campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad and Warangal cities have entered the list of Stage-1 finalists of the 'Cycles for Change' campaign launched by Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. With this campaign, the cities would see more cycle lanes across major road networks, as is already seen at KBR.

The finalists' list has 25 cities that have made it out of 108 participating cities. GHMC officials, as part of this campaign, have decided to develop cycling tracks at various points like Durham Cheruvu cable bridge, Necklace Road, Shilparamam, Botanical Garden, SCB roads etc.

The objective of the whole campaign is to help cities implement low-cost interventions like pop-up lanes, traffic-calmed streets, community cycle rental schemes, and cycle-training programmes. In the longer term, the Smart Cities Mission encourages cities to convert these temporary interventions into permanent structures.