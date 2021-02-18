Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police organise green drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police personnel from Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates took part in a sapling plantation drive on Wednesday. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar attended a Vana Mahostav hosted on SAR CPL Amberpet Grounds.

Speaking to the media afterwards, he said, "As many as 10,000 saplings were planted at every police station, division offices and training centres under Hyderabad commissionerate limits. As part of the same drive, 1,000 saplings were planted by officials of all ranks at the CPL Amberpet Grounds."

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said that every citizen must join hands with the government to increase the city's green cover. "Saplings were planted in all the zones under the supervision of DCPs," he said, adding that the public must not only plant saplings, but also help them grow.

