Vijaya ice-cream carts for 250 unemployed youth

If the response for the ice-cream was good, more pushcarts would be provided to the youths, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said. 

Published: 19th February 2021 10:12 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From the upcoming summer, 250 pushcarts of Vijaya Dairy’s Vijaya ice-cream would be provided to youths to serve as employment for them. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav made the announcement at a review meeting here on Thursday that the Vijaya ice-cream was launched on January 26 and it would be popularised from the ensuing summer.  

If the response for the ice-cream was good, more pushcarts would be provided to the youths, the Minister said. 

The pushcarts would be made available at Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Kasu Brahmananda Reddy park, Shilparamam, Golconda fort, Durgam Cheruvu and other places. New outlets would also be opened to sell Vijaya brand products in HMDA limits, the Minister said.

Yadav said 3,834 farmers who had paid the money would soon get buffaloes on subsidised prices. The Minister also released Rs 8 crore to be paid to farmers who supplied milk to the Vijaya and other dairies.

The Minister said of the Rs 4 per litre additional amount to be paid to the dairy farmers, the State government would bear Rs 3 and the respective dairies would pay the remaining one rupee from now onwards.

Beat the heat

The pushcarts would be made available at Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Shilparamam, Golconda Fort, Durgam Cheruvu and other places

