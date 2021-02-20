Andhra Intellectuals Forum president Chalasani Srinivas’ daughter dies by suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Intellectuals Forum president Chalasani Srinivas’ daughter, Sirishma, 27, died by suicide at her residence in Gachibowli. She was found hanging in her home late on Wednesday night.

Police are probing the reason behind the suicide. Sirishma, who worked as an interior designer, married Siddarth in 2016 and the couple had been residing near the IKEA store in Gachibowli.

The couple were upset over not having children even four years after marriage.

On Wednesday night, Siddarth, who is in the granite business, returned home from work. When he entered the house, he found Sirishma hanging from the ceiling fan. He brought her down and rushed her to Medicover Hospital at Madhapur, but doctors declared her brought dead.

Though the reason for suicide is not yet known, police suspect she took the extreme step since she was upset at not being able to conceive.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.