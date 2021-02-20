Cyberabad cops set up first transgender desk

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Telangana, the Cyberabad police has set up a ‘transgender desk’ at the commissionerate to address concerns of the community, while creating an interface for transgender persons to access job opportunities, education, and other basic rights.

Interacting with over 150 transpersons from different parts of the city, Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said the interface was aimed at understanding the problems faced by Hyderabad’s transgender community and explore solutions for the same. He promised to bring their issues to the notice of the State government, but at the same time, warned them not to get involved in “illegal activities” or “trouble the public by way of harassment”.

“I request you all to act within the framework of the law. No form of violence will be tolerated. If any transgender person is involved in illegal activities, the Cyberabad police will take stringent action against them,” he said.

Initiated on the request of social activist and Padmashree awardee Sunitha Krishnan, the interface creates opportunities for members of the transgender community to share their problems about the structural and societal violence they are subjected to on a daily basis.

Speaking to the media, Sunitha Krishnan said, “The transgender community is not a homogenous group of people, but has varied factions. Marginalisation has forced the community to resort to begging or engage in sex work. There is a need for a comprehensive scheme or policy by the government to support transgender persons.”

Some of the major issues faced by the community include lack of education and access to employment, inability to find houses on rent, intimate partner violence, and street harassment.