Hyderabad tech firm gets international recognition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gartner Peer Insights has recognized Hyderabad-based Quixy, a no-code application development, and BPM platform in its ‘Voice of the Customer (VoC)’ report for enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) category.

Quixy ranked top amongst all platforms on three of the parameters, including product capabilities, service and support, and willingness to recommend. In terms of overall rating, it ranked third (with a rating of 4.8 out of 5) in the list of 17 platforms globally.

Gautam Nimmagadda, founder and CEO, Quixy, said, “Our platform allows business users to build both workflow and data-centric applications without any coding. The five-step process to automate any workflow process is simple, intuitive, and powerful for any business user to use.”

The company is already rated ‘Leader’ for no-code application development and business process management in G2’s Winter 2020 report. And the recipient of the Top 25 India Sellers’ Best Software Award for 2021.