Jayesh Ranjan vows to boost safety for women in Hyderabad's I-T offices

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Promising to make Hyderabad’s IT offices safer for female employees, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Friday said that various organisations will be roped in to create awareness about workplace harassment and implementation of Vishakha Guidelines in all IT companies in the city.

Ranjan was reacting to a recent report in Express, ‘Telangana’s IT sector looking the other way over workplace sexual harassment’, regarding the lack of ICCs at various IT offices across the city.

The report underlined that IT companies are flouting rules in complete disregard of governing bodies.

Ranjan assured said that the government would soon join hands with like-minded organisations to create awareness and make IT offices a safe place for women.

“We will ensure that a good industrial atmosphere is there in all IT companies in the city. So that women not only feel safe and secure but also are encouraged to be at leadership positions. I will be soon interacting with various IT associations and organisations to get details of how many firms in the city are not abiding by Vishakha Guidelines. We will also check if those which have ICCs are complying with the rules.”

Meanwhile, Local Complaints Committee (LCC) head Dr Himabindu said, “We should be given details of IT companies that do not have ICCs so that we can also start advocacy from our end.”

Stating that most women are not even aware of Vishakha Guidelines and what ICC is, Dr Himabindu added that it is time every employee is made aware of workplace harassment and how to file a complaint.

This awareness would help bring down harassment cases, she said.