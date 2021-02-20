Neenu andi mee Bezawada Bebakkai

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Meet mee Bezawada Bebakkai, the bubbly, vivacious Madhoo Nekkanti who has been taking Instagram by storm with her trending online character. Madhoo’s Insta followers have gone up from 1K to 30K since she started doing Insta Reels in August last year. “Ladies in Vijayawada, I mean Bezawada are bold and known for being rich, spending money, and have their own unique way of talking.

To top it, she is funny and speaks her heart out,” Madhoo laughs and tells us about Bebakkai. And Bebakkai is unstoppable with her Bezawada slang. From asking NRI friends for gifts (it is irrelevant to her if they can afford it), buying the latest phones in keeping with the trend, talking about her friends and their behaviour, eating disorders, manners, pets, humanity, social media, being single, cooking, celebrity bytes, and movies, Bebakkai knows all the trending and day-to-day topics that people can relate to.

On average, each of her videos gets a viewership of 50k to 100k over a period of one month. “The highest viewed video is the most trending character that I created which is Bezawada Bebakkai which has touched a million views and is getting a huge response not only from the common people but also from celebrities and movie directors,” she shares.

The other viral videos are about eating issues and girls’ problems such as misplacing their hair rubber bands, which has crossed a half million views. Originally from Vijaywada, Madhoo lived in the US for some time, before moving to Hi-Tec City, Hyderabad “to pursue her passion in music and entertainment.” She says she is the only woman standup comedienne in Telugu.

“I used to do standup in shows and events in the US. In India, I started in Telugu with MAA TV’s Great Telugu Laughter Challenge in 2018,” says she. She recalls her first few shows, “I started standup in 2013 when I used to imitate celebrities such as Lakshmi Manchu, Jhansi, LB Sriram, Jaya Prakash Reddy, and imitating how the Chinese talk... the response was amazing.”

Madhoo is also an accomplished singer and has hosted shows such as Paate Mantram with 80 Tollywood singers and Star Maa music show Gossip Girl with singers and actors. She credits her success to Lakshmi Manchu and her mentors, popular Telugu comediennes, Brahmanandam, and Ali. Apart from her hilarious content on Instagram, Madhoo is a busy bee, currently acting in three projects and also doing stand-up comedy.

