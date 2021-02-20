Passport offices in Hyderabad extend work timings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Passport offices in the city have extended their working hours, and will remain operational for a longer period of time on working days.



Up till now, Passport Seva Kendras and Public Enquiry Counters at the Passport Back Offices across the city were only operational from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM, Monday to Friday.

It was observed that many applicants travelling to the city from far-off places were facing difficulties in getting to these offices before closing time, and as a result, were forced to visit the offices multiple times.



“In a bid to alleviate these hardships faced by passport applicants, it was decided to extend the working hours of all the Public Enquiry Counters at Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, from 9.30 AM to 3.30 PM (with admissible staff lunchtime) on all working days,” said a press release.