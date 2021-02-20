Sudden showers bring traffic to halt in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thundershowers and hailstorm marked the weather in various parts of Telangana on Friday. As the Greater Hyderabad region saw sudden showers and a resultant dip in temperature, a few parts of the State witnessed hailstorm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thundershowers were experienced in and around Hyderabad and northern Telangana districts. Parts of Warangal, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Nizamabad and Kumrambheem Asifabad witnessed thundershowers as well as hailstorm.

The maximum rainfall recorded in the city was 21.3 mm at Patigadda in Secunderabad. Most places recorded rainfall within 10 mm. While the thundershowers lasted only for a short duration in Hyderabad, they were enough to cause waterlogging in a few busy roads, affecting movement of traffic.

The IMD has attributed the thundershowers and hailstorm in the State to the presence of cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Madhya-Maharashtra regions.

However, as per the forecast, Telangana may not experience thundershowers again anytime soon. The IMD has predicted dry weather across the State for the next three to four days. Minimum temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to be around 18-19 degree Celsius, whereas maximum temperatures may be around 29-30 degree Celsius.

