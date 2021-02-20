STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudden showers bring traffic to halt in Hyderabad

Published: 20th February 2021 11:19 AM

A woman rushing to take cover from the sudden rains that lashed the city on Friday evening; children enjoy the rain. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thundershowers and hailstorm marked the weather in various parts of Telangana on Friday. As the Greater Hyderabad region saw sudden showers and a resultant dip in temperature, a few parts of the State witnessed hailstorm. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thundershowers were experienced in and around Hyderabad and northern Telangana districts. Parts of Warangal, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Nizamabad and Kumrambheem Asifabad witnessed thundershowers as well as hailstorm. 

The maximum rainfall recorded in the city was 21.3 mm at Patigadda in Secunderabad. Most places recorded rainfall within 10 mm. While the thundershowers lasted only for a short duration in Hyderabad, they were enough to cause waterlogging in a few busy roads, affecting movement of traffic. 

However, as per the forecast, Telangana may not experience thundershowers again anytime soon. The IMD has predicted dry weather across the State for the next three to four days. Minimum temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to be around 18-19 degree Celsius, whereas maximum temperatures may be around 29-30 degree Celsius.

Cyclonic circulation

'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

