Hyderabad citizens unite seeking activist Disha Ravi's release in 'Toolkit' case

By Express News Service

YDERABAD: A group of citizens demonstrated at People’s Plaza demanding the release of climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested by Delhi police, on Saturday.

The demonstration was organised by Swecha, a body under the Free Software Movement of India (FSMI).

During the demonstration, the group of around 40 persons were seen holding posters explaining the definition of a toolkit and why they felt Disha Ravi’s arrest was unjust.

For instance, the banner on toolkit pointed out that it is widely used for organising social media campaigns and so on.

They also called out tech companies like Google, Facebook and WhatsApp for “compromising privacy of individuals to serve agenda of a particular ideology”.

An activist asked, “How is showing concern about farmers’ rights a crime? How is editing a Google document a crime? The only crime that Disha perpetrated was to care about us.” Disha Ravi, was arrested for allegedly editing and sharing a toolkit.