Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and Srilatha Reddy take charge as Hyderabad Mayor and Deputy Mayor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, the daughter of veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao who was elected from the Banjara Hills division in the GHMC elections, took charge as Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) here on Monday. An interfaith religious prayer was held before she formally took over the charge.

Mothe Srilatha Reddy also assumed charge as the Deputy Mayor. Both the women corporators were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor on February 11 with the TRS winning the elections comfortably.

Ministers T Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali, Koppula Eashwar, former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, a few MLAs from GHMC limits and other leaders were present on the occasion.

The Mayor did not speak to the media who were told that she would interact with them after three days having studied the functioning of various wings of the GHMC.

Corporators and officials from various departments met the Mayor and extended greetings to her. Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and Srilatha Reddy were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor after AIMIM Corporators supported TRS candidates on February 11. The Mayor seat has been reserved for women for this term by the state government.