Home guard in Hyderabad held for raping minor girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A home guard working at the Central Crime Station (CCS) in the city as a driver was arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor. According to the police, the accused, 40-year-old B Mallikarjun, a resident of Addagutta under Tukaramgate police station limits, met the minor girl a few months ago. He lured her to his residence four days ago and sexually assaulted her. He also warned the victim not to reveal the incident to her parents. However, her parents noticed that she was unwell and suffering from stomach pain. After they questioned her, she told them about how Mallikarjuna assaulted her.

The parents immediately approached the police and lodged a complaint. The victim was sent for medical examination, after which the rape was confirmed. Tukaramgate Inspector R Yellappa said that they registered cases under the POCSO Act and that they arrested the accused and sent him to judicial remand on Saturday.