Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi visits Bhagyalakshmi temple

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, who will assume charge on Monday, visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple located at Charminar on Sunday and offered prayers to the Goddess. The temple committee members performed a special puja on the occasion.

Meanwhile, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao greeted her on Sunday. Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy met her at her residence and offered a flower bouquet to her for being elected as the Mayor. TRS Rajya Sabha member and Vijayalakshmi’s father K Keshava Rao was also present on the occasion.