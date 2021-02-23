STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre’s nod to Hyderabad's Regional Ring Road 

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assures Kishan Reddy of in-principle approval for the project.

MoS for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy calls on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to ask the latter to commence works on the Regional Ring Road project in New Delhi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP leaders Dr K Laxman and DK Aruna, called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, asking the latter to commence construction works of the Regional Ring Road around Hyderabad and consider sanctioning of two PIUs (Project Implementation Units) for the said project.

Gadkari assured the delegation that the Ministry had already given the in-principle approval for construction of the northern section of the Regional Ring Road and now, work would be expedited subject to the land acquisition process by the State government. 

Kishan Reddy said after the completion of works, travel time and the vehicle operating costs for vehicles would get reduced by a great extent. He added that infrastructure such as IT centres, logistic parks, pharma industries and recreational facilities would be established in and around the project.The proposed road will traverse around Hyderabad at an average distance of 40 km to 50 km from the Outer Ring Road. The overall cost of the 340 km long project is pegged at Rs 16,003 crore.

The Northern and Southern parts of the project will connect Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Jagdevpur, Choutuppal and Shadnagar. Important National and State Highways like NH-65 (Pune-Machilipatnam), NH-161 (Sangareddy-Nanded-Akola), NH-765D (Hyderbad-Medak), NH-44 (Srinagar-Kanyakumari), SH-1 (Hyderabad-Ramagundam) and NH-163 (Hyderabad-Bhopalpatnam) will be connected through the road. In total, it will cater to and serve about 40 per cent of the State’s population.

Rs 16,003 Cr is the overall cost of the Regional  Ring Road project, which has a  length of 340 km.

