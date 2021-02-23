Flower power in full blossom as Ikebana enthusiasts meet at virtual event

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ikebana enthusiasts presented a virtual event titled ‘Kamal and Kiku’ commemorating the birthday of Hironomiya Naruhito, His Majesty the Emperor of Japan. The chief guest on the occasion was Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan Chennai, Guest of honour was Chitra Ramachandran, Special Chief Secretary, Education, TS.

Speaking about the event, First Master Ohryu and the Convenor of the event Rekha Reddy said, “The theme – Kamal and Kiku – is a celebration of the confluence of cultures of two great nations – India and Japan. Lotus, our national flower, represents a metaphor of spiritual detachment and Chrysanthemum is the national flower of Japan and the imperial emblem, the origin of which dates back to 1180 -1239. The practice of Ikebana leads us closer to nature. This sublime art form has a connection to India as the Buddhist monks were the first to practice it, and Buddhism originated in India spreading to Japan.”

The event is to bring cultural understanding between the two countries and the evening also showcases the works of 61 Ikebana enthusiasts from Hyderabad. They have used Indian containers to do Japanese style flower arrangements. Flowers used in them are chrysanthemums, lotus and other flowers. Two short videos -one on the Japan Emperor and one on Landscapes in a tray will also be shown, followed by an Ikebana demonstration by Ohryu Rekha Reddy. The programme is supported by the Consulate General of Japan in Chennai.