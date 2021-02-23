STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Mayor takes charge, to first study working of Hyderabad civic body's wings

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, elected from the Banjara Hills division in the GHMC elections, took charge as the Mayor of Hyderabad here on Monday.

Published: 23rd February 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

TRS corporator from Banjara Hilla division Gadwal Vijayalakshmi prays before taking charge as the Mayor at the GHMC head office on Monday | Vinay madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, elected from the Banjara Hills division in the GHMC elections, took charge as the Mayor of Hyderabad here on Monday. An interfaith religious prayer was held before she formally took charge.Mothe Srilatha Reddy assumed charge as the Deputy Mayor. Both the TRS corporators were elected to the posts on February 11, with the TRS winning the elections comfortably. 

AIMIM corporators supported both TRS candidates during the elections. The Mayor’s seat has been reserved for women for this term by the State government. Ministers T Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali, Eatala Rajender, Koppula Eashwar, Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Nethi Vidyasagar, former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, a few MLAs from GHMC limits and other leaders were present on the occasion.

The Mayor did not speak to mediapersons on Monday. Instead, the media was informed that she would interact with them only after three days, during which she would study the functioning of various wings of the GHMC. Corporators  and officials from various departments met the Mayor and extended greetings to her.

‘’It’s an absolute honour on being sworn in as Mayor of Hyderabad. I’ll do best of my abilities to serve the people of Hyderabad. I would like to thank Chief  Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao for the support and encouragement throughout this journey (sic),’’ tweeted the Mayor on Monday after assuming office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadwal Vijayalakshmi GHMC
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp