Mayor takes charge, to first study working of Hyderabad civic body's wings

HYDERABAD: Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, elected from the Banjara Hills division in the GHMC elections, took charge as the Mayor of Hyderabad here on Monday. An interfaith religious prayer was held before she formally took charge.Mothe Srilatha Reddy assumed charge as the Deputy Mayor. Both the TRS corporators were elected to the posts on February 11, with the TRS winning the elections comfortably.

AIMIM corporators supported both TRS candidates during the elections. The Mayor’s seat has been reserved for women for this term by the State government. Ministers T Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali, Eatala Rajender, Koppula Eashwar, Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Nethi Vidyasagar, former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, a few MLAs from GHMC limits and other leaders were present on the occasion.

The Mayor did not speak to mediapersons on Monday. Instead, the media was informed that she would interact with them only after three days, during which she would study the functioning of various wings of the GHMC. Corporators and officials from various departments met the Mayor and extended greetings to her.

‘’It’s an absolute honour on being sworn in as Mayor of Hyderabad. I’ll do best of my abilities to serve the people of Hyderabad. I would like to thank Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao for the support and encouragement throughout this journey (sic),’’ tweeted the Mayor on Monday after assuming office.