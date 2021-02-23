Minar of old Assembly building, constructed by 6th Nizam, collapses in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The minar of the old Assembly building of Telangana partially collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. The building was constructed in 1913 by sixth Nizam Mahboob Ali Khan.

The staff sitting inside the ancient building ran out to save their lives after the top collapsed making a loud noise. Fortunately, no one got injured in the incident.

The building was being used as Hyderabad City Town Hall, where the Nizam used to meet people.

After independence, the building started functioning as Assembly Hall. Even as a new structure was built for conducting Assembly proceedings, the old one was in use by the office staff.

The Telangana government has already planned to construct a new building complex that will house the State Legislative Assembly as well as the Legislative Council.

