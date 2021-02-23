STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Minar of old Assembly building, constructed by 6th Nizam, collapses in Hyderabad

The staff sitting inside the ancient building ran out to save their lives after the top collapsed making a loud noise.

Published: 23rd February 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

The damaged portion of the old assembly building in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

The damaged portion of the old assembly building in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The minar of the old Assembly building of Telangana partially collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. The building was constructed in 1913 by sixth Nizam Mahboob Ali Khan. 

The staff sitting inside the ancient building ran out to save their lives after the top collapsed making a loud noise. Fortunately, no one got injured in the incident.

The building was being used as Hyderabad City Town Hall, where the Nizam used to meet people. 

After independence, the building started functioning as Assembly Hall. Even as a new structure was built for conducting Assembly proceedings, the old one was in use by the office staff. 

The Telangana government has already planned to construct a new building complex that will house the State Legislative Assembly as well as the Legislative Council.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Old Telangana assembly building sixth Nizam Mahboob Ali Khan
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp