Passport scam: Eight held, Bangladesh links found

Days after the Bodhan fake passport scam came to light, investigating officials have found links between the Bangledeshi nationals involved in the scam and some Nizamabad residents.

Published: 23rd February 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the Bodhan fake passport scam came to light, investigating officials have found links between the Bangledeshi nationals involved in the scam and some Nizamabad residents. Till now, the police have made eight arrests in the case, including one sub-inspector and one assistant sub inspector, four Bangladeshi nationals and two Bodhan residents. 

The accused had obtained over 70 fake passports using four residential addresses in Bodhan. It was also reported that the Special Branch police colluded with the Postal Department staff and the accused in clearing verification for the passports.

The police said some Bangladeshi nationals had hatched a plan to obtain passports from Bodhan by offering huge amounts of money to middlemen. “In the preliminary probe, it was found that the Bangladeshi nationals sought the help of two Bodhan locals, who later influenced the Special Branch police into clearing the passport verification.

The policemen had failed to enquire about the applicants by collecting details from neighbours. However, in the inquiry report, they mentioned fictitious names for conducting verification,” said police officials. The Cyberabad police have approached RGIA Immigration officials for getting more details concerning the case.

Cops to collect data from Immigration dept
The Cyberabad police have approached RGIA Immigration officials to get more details in connection with the case. The police will also collect leads in connection with suspects who may have travelled abroad using the fake passports

