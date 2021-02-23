STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Sleep tight, drive right

A month-long campaign of road safety was observed as National Road Safety Month between January and February.

Published: 23rd February 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

sleeping during driving, sleeping, sleep driving

For representational purposes

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A month-long campaign of road safety was observed as National Road Safety Month between January and February. A study by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) on the 300-km Agra-Lucknow Expressway found out that tired drivers who doze off while driving are responsible for about 40 per cent of road accidents.

In a country where road accidents claim nearly three lives every minute, the report related to sleepy drivers has underlined the need for educating highway motorists/commercial drivers about the importance of taking frequent breaks and proper sleep for safety.

In countries such as the USA and Europe, a sleep test is mandatory for truck and long route drivers as well as pilots. In India, there’s no such policy and despite the efforts by the government, India Auto Inc as well as apex industry bodies SIAM and ACMA. India accounts for 11 per cent of road accident-related fatalities in the world. And if the person driving hasn’t slept well then it can be disastrous.

Suggests Dr Sibasish Dey, Head, Medical Affairs, Asia and Latin America, ResMed on maintaining seven-eight hours of sleep after a hectic schedule, “Sound sleep that constitutes at least three 90-minute sleep cycles keeps you energetic and focused during the day. An erratic sleep cycle’s side effects are mainly observed in night shift workers, frequent travellers (because of jet lag), commercial drivers (working on long routes) and people with an irregular work shift. However, even in such situations, people need to maintain their sleep cycle as much as possible. The crucial thing to note here is that not everyone needs seven hours of sleep to maximise their next-day energy, productivity, and body functions. Both quantity and quality of sleep is important.”

At the same time it’s important for an individual to keep track of his/her sleep cycle. Adds Sibasish, “One of the best options is using myAir  sleep cycle app. The app  provides educational videos and personalised coaching, tips and encouragement for the user to monitor and make adjustments based on the sleep score, such as reconsidering mask fit (in case they are undertaking sleep treatment) and attempting to sleep more hours. Users can also see their nightly score and challenge themselves to reach that perfect night’s sleep goal.

A few tips for maintaining a healthy sleep cycle:

  • Try not to take spicy or heavy meals around bedtime.
  • Also, try not to take tea or coffee post 7 pm
  • Avoiding stressful situations before bedtime.
  • Stress-related thoughts may not allow us to switch off as soon as we hit the bed, and so it is essential to indulge in calming activities such as reading a book, meditation, or a shower  
  • At least 10-15 minutes of physical exercises can improve quality of sleep
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road safety sleeping driving sleepy drivers
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp