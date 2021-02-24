Accessibility biggest challenge faced by PwDs: Vasundhara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), in association with Network of Persons with Disabilities (NPDO) and its Disability Law Unit (South), organised a regional-level seminar on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPWD Act) 2016 on Tuesday. The event, supported by Mphasis, was held at St. Ann’s Generalate.

The seminar revolved around the discussion on key issues faced by persons with disabilities in their day-to-day lives. “The implementation of RPWD Act 2016 has been a challenge in the region as basic schemes including pensions and issuance of disability certificates are not being enforced properly.

The indifferent attitude of government and bank officials makes it difficult for us to avail these schemes and apply for loans. The inaccessible premises of schools have made it impossible for children with disabilities to enrol themselves in schools,” said Avulu Nagendra, state working president of Vikalagula Hakkula Porbe Samithi in Andhra Pradesh.

The seminar witnessed participation of over 80 representatives from different organisations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Students were also present at the seminar. “Accessibility has been the biggest challenge facing persons with disabilities today. With app-based cab services being a necessity in metropolitan cities, it is important to sensitise the drivers and customer support about disability.

The discrimination that a person with disability receives has long-lasting effects on their health. Government has to think about making public transport accessible. There is a need to sensitise the society about disability instead of just doing workshops or seminars within the sector,” said Vasundhara, who is the CEO of Weave Media.

Srinivasulu, president of the Network of Persons with Disability Organisations, highlighted the status of implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, in Telangana.