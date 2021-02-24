Eight including policemen arrested in passport scam in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 19 persons travelled to different countries from Hyderabad airport using passports obtained through fake documents. All these passports were issued with addresses in Bodhan town of Nizamabad district.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, on Tuesday, said that they have nabbed eight persons, including special branch policemen for their negligence during passport verification. The accused persons have been identified as Nitai Das, Mohammed Rana Mia, Mohammed Hasibur Rehman, Sameer, Parimal Bain, Shahnaj Pail, Mateen Ahmed Mirza, Manoj, Sadham Hussain, Peruka Mallesh Rao, and B Anil Kumar.