Ramana to contest Hyderabad seat for TDP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP State president L Ramana filed his nomination on Tuesday for the Hyderabad-Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy Graduates’ constituency as per the directions of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. However, TDP is not fielding a contestant in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency.Ramana was a Minister of united AP in the TDP government. He said, “The previous MLCs failed to represent the demands of graduates in the Council. I am contesting to represent the voice of voiceless.”