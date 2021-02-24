Relish the best from two schools of classical music

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Uttar Dakshin Concert of Hindustani and carnatic music will be held at Ravindra Bharathi in Lakdikapul on February 27 at 6 pm. The event, dedicated to Bharat Ratna Pt. Bhimsen Joshi, will see performances from Jayateerth Mevundi, a Hindustani vocalist and Abhishek Raghuram, a carnatic vocalist. The show will have Vid.

Bangalore V Praveen will on the mridangam, V Narhari on the tabla, Vid. HN Bhaskar on the violin and Narendra Nayak on the harmonium. This concert is supported by Gail (India) Ltd and, SBI and Union Bank of India.

“The souls troubled by the pandemic need a mehfil, kacheri or live performances where a lot of energy, emotional and cultural exchange can happen,” says V Narahari of Vivid Art Entertainment. He is a tabla player and the curator of Uttar Dakshin, a fusion concert of Hindustani and carnatic styles of music.

The significance of the concert is that it is being organised on the eve of the centenary celebrations of legendary classical singer Pt. Bhimsen Joshi. The late doyen of music had strong connections with the city.