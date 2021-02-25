Bust myths on mental health

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : United We Care, an app and web-based platform for emotional well-being, is asking people to #MindIt when it comes to addressing mental health issues. The campaign, active on the brand’s Insta handle, talks about how people use certain terms such as depression colloquially and the need to raise awareness on the actual manifestation of mental health issues.

Through interviews with people about their understanding of mental health issues, the platform brings forth incorrect notions people have. The experts bust myths around these issues, explain reasons and what it means for someone undergoing them.

The campaign addresses depression, panic attacks, and OCD, as well as aspects like past-life regression and anger management. Shumita Kakkar, founder, United We Care, said, “26.4 crore people across the world have depression, a mental health condition often used as a passing jibe by many.”