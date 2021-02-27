STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Fun loaded in pages

Too much screen time for little children during the pandemic hasn’t been good.

Published: 27th February 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Learning Through Fun - an edutainment activity for children.

Learning Through Fun - an edutainment activity for children.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Too much screen time for little children during the pandemic hasn’t been good. That’s where offline resources come in handy. Learning Through Fun, an edutainment activity book brand for children of age group between 2 – 8 years. It is the brainchild of two parents, Pooja and Siddharth Bhatia.

They say, “The go-to activity brand for children offline is ideal for home-schooling, WFH parents, travelling, gifting, workshops, weekends and post-school activities.” Many parents in Hyderabad have chosen this activity book as it comes with a variety to offer for every age group like the famous Mandala, festivals of India, smart toddlers set, animal kingdom set, whizzkid set, LTF champions set, book on Riddles, continents and oceans, space, superheroes and grammar for the children. Each book has elements of effective reasoning, decoding, speed and articulation with mathematical and problem-solving skills. The duo answer a few questions:

Too much screen time isn’t good for children. What can be done about it?
To reduce screen time for kids, one must ensure to keep their children engaged with other activities like reading, colouring, drawing playing board games like scrabble or monopoly, dancing etc. With these different ways, a parent can keep their kids engaged, while reducing screen time, keeping them occupied and productive. Our books help parents add structured skill development in their child’s upbringing and reduce screen time. We ensured to cover a large age range in our variety to keep kids engaged through various topics, from colouring in mandala art to learning about geography and even Grammar; to name a few topics.

How does ‘Learning Through Fun’ help young children?
LTF believes in engaging, entertaining and educating young children. All the books are specially designed to ensure that kids have fun while learning in the process. Each book has 24-28 pages keeping in mind the attention span of young children is limited.

How does it help young parents?
The books offered are not only engaging for the kids but it helps young parents to know that the worksheets we offer are reliable, fun and encourages personal growth for their kids, while they are also busy with their personal work life.

How does learning without screens help children?
Today screens are all around us and in the formative years, it is imperative for children to enhance their gross motor skills.

What are the attributes of that platform?
Reading books help children prevent cognitive decline, build vocabulary, stimulate their mind. the same helps develop their creativity skills and increases concentration levels among other benefits.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Learning Through Fun Pooja Bhatia WFH parents
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp