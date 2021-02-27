STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MAUD asks Hyderabad civic body to lay plans for nala widening

The GHMC zonal commissioners were told to submit a detailed list of nalas that require widening in their respective zones.

Published: 27th February 2021 08:40 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an objective to widen and improve nalas in the GHMC limits, which were impacted by the heavy rains in October last year, MAUD Prinicipal Secretary Arvind Kumar directed the civic body officials to come up with a short-term zone-wise plan, which is feasible and executable with less capital expenditure.

Arvind Kumar held a meeting Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) here on Friday, which saw the presence of SNDP, GHMC and CDMA officials. Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the SNDP wing, C Vasantha, presented long and short-term measures to improve the nalas and explained the need to widen them.

The GHMC zonal commissioners were told to submit a detailed list of nalas that require widening in their respective zones. The same would be discussed in the next meeting to be held on March 2.Municipalities and municipal corporations surrounding Hyderabad, like Badangpet, Bandlaguda Jagir, Meerpet, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Jawaharnagar, Nizampet, Jalpally, and others, were also told to submit short-term plans to improve the nalas.

