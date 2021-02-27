Startups in Hyderabad to be given work in agritech

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IT Department will select startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to provide them work in “nutrition and irrigation management”, “farm automation” , “seed traceability “ and “produce grading and quality assaying”.

Recently, the Centre had approved four projects that the State government had short-listed under the National e-Governance Plan in agriculture, under the emerging technologies sector. They were smart irrigation management system, nutrition management system, farm automation, produce grading and seed traceability. Now, the State government plans to rope in startups to take up these projects on a pilot basis.