Hyderabad civic body directs traders to renew licences or pay penalty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has asked traders to renew their trade licences, failure to do so would attract penalties. No penalty will be imposed on traders who renew their licences before March 31. Traders who renew their licence between April 1 and May 30, will have to pay a penalty of 25 per cent and those who renew their licence from May 31 onwards, will have to pay 50 percent penalty.

As per the resolution issued on July 27, 2017, if a trade is identified to be carried on without license, a 100 per cent penalty will be imposed on the trader at the time of identification, followed by a fine of 10 per cent every month until the trader obtains the trade license. Traders in GHMC can obtain trade licences by making online payment for obtaining provisional trade licence certificate, to renew their licence by March 31 at any of the e-Seva Centres.