Comfort over chic in #2021  

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Covid-19 has spoilt us and has convinced us that we look chic in comfortable clothing. “Brace up folks, 2021 is going to about anti-fit clothing,” states Kirthana Sunil, Hyderabad’s top designer-stylist, as she tells us more about what kind of clothes we will wear in 2021, the colours that will rule the wardrobe and what we will ditch and what we will pitch for this year.

“Covid-19 has been the biggest lesson for mankind and it has taught us that we can do away with many things and still be happy. The same sentiment seems to seep into the fashion scene too,” says Kirthana who is best known for turning top TV anchor Sreemukhi into a glam diva and also for the wardrobe of Zee Telugu cast. Kirthana, who owns Rekha House of Coutures on Road no 10, Jubilee Hills, says that work from home, lack of socialising and an overall dull vibe has made us choose easy-to-wear clothing. “However, we are going for festive colours – orange, yellow, green etc. to make it stylish,” she adds.

Accessories

Considering most young Hyderabadis are on social media and are in zoom interviews with family and colleagues, the focus is back on wrists and fingers, the visible parts of the body while on camera. So slave bracelets are back in fashion. Silver rings, hair pins and third studs on ears are trending. “Considering we are all driving less and have fewer eating out sessions, most fashionistas are in the mood to bring back complicated and dramatic bracelets like these,” she adds.

Bridal oufits

Hyderabadi girls are not hesitant to blow up `40,000 on a blouse for their wedding trousseau. “I call it shopping with a vengeance as pre-Covid, I haven’t noticed so much focus on blouses. But that’s only for such a milestone occasion. I also like how many are experimenting with handwork on the clothes. Recently I designed a Ganesha on the sherwani of a groom using maggam. I have got requests to do matching Sherwani, pagdi, cuff links and a mask to go with it. For a bride, I have painstakingly created Radha Krishna on her blouse. During Covid-19, our Ram Lila saree became a rage and there were over 8,000 sarees that were in circulation. I have been designing the entire wardrobe of Sreemukhi and you all know how popular the ice cream nightwear became when she was in Bigg Boss. I have designed for the other 16 contestants too.

Big on research

“I am not sure whether designers like us should be happy or sad, but customers have been bingeing over research on fabrics, textiles, designs and styles,” she says. “Vendors who used to source the fabric from China have now started doing it locally. They are trying out new weaves, keeping in line with the current fashion trends,” she adds.

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi

kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com @mkalanidhi