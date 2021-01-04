Everyone must take Covid vaccine: AIG chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, organised the grand finale of its ‘End Corona Campaign’ on Sunday with well-known personalities from around the world taking part in the virtual campaign. The campaign was launched in December, 2020 as one of the world’s largest virtual awareness campaigns on the Covid-19 vaccine, and received over 10,000 registrations from a dozen countries.

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Chief of Gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals, flagged off the grand finale virtually. He said, “A lot of questions are being asked on the safety of vaccines. While the long term effects of any Covid vaccines are still unknown, I am confident that vaccine developers are taking great care in ensuring safety of use,” he said.

“I urge everyone to take the vaccine, especially those above the age of 50 and those suffering from comorbidities like blood pressure, diabetes, kidney problems, cardiac issues, lung problems, etc. In our experience, patients from these categories are most vulnerable to experience severe form of Covid-related complications,” he added.