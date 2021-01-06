STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad second most surveilled city in world, beats New York, London

This number is second only to Chennai which is adjudged as the most surveilled city in the world.

Published: 06th January 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV

For representational purposes

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is the second-most surveilled city in the world, beating major cities such as London, Beijing and New York. Hard to believe? Read on. A study — ‘The Top Surveillance Cities Worldwide’ conducted by Surfshark and published in the South Asia Journal — says Hyderabad has 480 CCTVs per sq km and 30 for every 1,000 people. 

This number is second only to Chennai which is adjudged as the most surveilled city in the world. The Tamil Nadu capital has 657 CCTVs per sq km and 25.5 CCTVs per 1,000 people. London comes a distant fourth when compared to Hyderabad, with 399 cameras per sq km. Six Chinese cities feature in the top 10 — Beijing, Harbin, Xiamen and so on. Surfshark, a company that offers VPN solutions, alluded this increasing mode of surveillance to social theorist Jeremy Bentham. 

In 1785, social theorist Jeremy Bentham designed ‘Panopticon’ — a prison building where the guard at the centre can watch every prisoner around him. “The prisoners would never know who he was watching — so in theory, they’d behave responsibly, as though they were being watched. Today, Panopticon has escaped the prison. It’s in our CCTV cameras and every digital trace we leave,” Surfshark said in its study. 

Although senior officials of the Hyderabad Police did not respond to queries made by Express, they have maintained that CCTV cameras play a major role in the prevention of crime and help identify criminals. Recently, while addressing mediapersons, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar attributed the decrease in crime rate to the installation of CCTV cameras, among other factors such as intensive patrolling and continuous criminal tracking.

In another study by Comparitech conducted in 2020, Hyderabad was adjudged as the 16th-most surveilled city in the world. The study had then said that there are 30 cameras for every 1,000 people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCTV Hyderabad surveilled city New York Top Surveillance Cities
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp