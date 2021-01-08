Central team submitted report only on Dec 29

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Why is there an abnormal delay in the release of Centre’s flood relief package in the State? The Central team, which had visited the State earlier, submitted its report to the National Executive Committee only over a week ago. Now, the committee’s recommendations must be vetted by another high-level committee, before the funds are released.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), constituted by the BJP-led Central government for on-the-spot assessment of flood damage and recommendation of admissible assistance to Telangana, submitted its report to the Sub-Committee of National Executive Committee on December 29, 2020.

“The recommendations of SC-NCE will now be placed before a High-Level Committee to be chaired by Union Home Minister, in accordance with laid down procedure for approval of admissible assistance from NDRF,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in reply to an RTI query.