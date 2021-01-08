No helmets? Then no highways: Cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move to encourage motorists to wear helmets, Cyberabad Traffic Police has introduced a rule that motorists without helmets won’t be allowed to enter National or State Highways. For this, special check posts are being set up at Rajiv Road, NH 44, NH-65 Roads, Shamshabad, etc. Here, the traffic police will identify riders without helmets and seize their vehicle until they wear helmets. No penalties or e-challans would be imposed on them.