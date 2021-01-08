Pregnant Akhila plea to stay in hospital denied

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to Bhuma Akhila Priya, the Secunderabad court on Thursday dismissed her plea to shift her to a hospital for better medical treatment. Her counsel told the court that she was pregnant and suffering from health issues.

While refusing to consider the plea, the court said doctors and necessary medical facilities were available in the prison and if the prison authorities feel she should be shifted to a hospital, then the court would take a decision on it. In another plea filed by Priya seeking to grant bail in the said case, the Secunderabad court directed the city police to file a counter affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to Friday for further hearing.