GHMC elections: Candidates told to submit poll expenses by January 18

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Candidates, who contested the GHMC polls held last month, have been told to submit their expenditure details by January 18, failing which they would be disqualified from contesting the elections up to three years.

They are required to submit their expenditure details to the Returning Officer concerned within 45 days of the announcement of the results, failing which they will also lose their posts, said TSEC Commissioner C Parthasarathi.

He was speaking at a meeting with Returning Officers and the GHMC Commissioner on Friday.