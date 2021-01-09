STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping 6-year-old girl

A chargesheet was filed against him in the Metropolitan Sessions court at LB Nagar. After the completion of the trial, the court found him guilty on Friday.

Published: 09th January 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 09:03 AM

Minor girl

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man accused of raping his six-year-old neighbour at LB Nagar in 2015 has been sentenced to 10-year Rigorous Imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000. The convict G Vinod Kumar, in September, 2015, had lured the victim by offering her chocolates, took her to his hut and raped her. 

When the girl began crying for help, her family and other neighbours rushed to the spot. On seeing them, Vinod fled the scene. He was later arrested and sent to judicial remand. A chargesheet was filed against him in the Metropolitan Sessions court at LB Nagar. After the completion of the trial, the court found him guilty on Friday.

Painter gets 5-year RI for rape

Shaik Dadasaheb, a painter who was facing charges of attempt to rape on a 13-year-old girl in a school at Addagudur in Yadadri Bhongir district in 2017, has been sentenced to Rigorous Imprisonment for five years. The court also imposed a fine of `10,000 on him.

The victim was changing clothes in the dormitory of her school when he entered the room, closed the door and attempted rape on her. The victim managed to escape from the accused and approached the headmistress, who then informed the police. He was arrested and a chargesheet was filed in the court later. 

TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad rape cases
