STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Mega science, tech cluster launched in Hyderabad

The Central government initiative is aimed at encouraging scientific enterprise and to push individual institutional excellence towards collective performance.

Published: 09th January 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

K T Rama Rao formally announced the launch of the Science and Technology Hyderabad Cluster led by the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

K T Rama Rao formally announced the launch of the Science and Technology Hyderabad Cluster led by the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday formally announced the launch of the Science and Technology Hyderabad Cluster, led by the State government’s Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH).

The city is one of four cities selected for setting up a Science and Technology (S&T) mega cluster, an initiative of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) to facilitate nationwide scientific collaboration.

While launching this body, Rama Rao said, “The creation of the Hyderabad Cluster, driven by RICH, will help discoveries and inventions in labs to move to implementation, promising to change lives of citizens. We are looking to help launch at least large impactful companies over the next 5-7 years, which will benefit millions, generate wealth, and create over 1 lakh jobs across the country. In the long term, our goal is to make Telangana the best centre of excellence for life sciences, agriculture and digital technology.”

The Central government initiative is aimed at encouraging scientific enterprise and to push individual institutional excellence towards collective performance.

Currently, the office of Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India has proposed the establishment of mega S&T clusters in four cities that have strong organisations, institutions and industries focused on science and technology — Hyderabad, Bengaluru, National Capital Region (NCR)-Delhi and Pune. 

Ajit Rangnekar, Director General of RICH, said: “At the Hyderabad cluster, we will foster multi-disciplinary research and entrepreneurship to build a more prosperous and equitable future for all. We will work with MSMEs, start-ups, researchers and industries to rapidly commercialise promising ideas. The vision is to make Hyderabad the best science start-up hub that will become the number one destination for science start-ups.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Science and Technology Hyderabad Cluster
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp