STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

15 children rescued from forced labour in Hyderabad's Hayathnagar

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Rachakonda police on Saturday rescued 15 children, who were forced to work in liquor bottle cleaning and POP manufacturing units at Hayathnagar.

Published: 10th January 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

missing children, kidnapping, child trafficking

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Rachakonda police on Saturday rescued 15 children, who were forced to work in liquor bottle cleaning and POP manufacturing units at Hayathnagar. The owners of the units were booked under the Child Labour Act.

The raids were conducted in coordination with the District Child Protection Unit, NGOs Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Spandana Children Society.

Raids on Shiva Traders at Pasumamula revealed that five children, all girls, were employed to clean liquor bottles. In another incident, raids were conducted on Pavan Putra Plaster Company and Laxman’s Plaster Company at Pasumamula. 10 children were rescued from here. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp