15 children rescued from forced labour in Hyderabad's Hayathnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Rachakonda police on Saturday rescued 15 children, who were forced to work in liquor bottle cleaning and POP manufacturing units at Hayathnagar. The owners of the units were booked under the Child Labour Act.

The raids were conducted in coordination with the District Child Protection Unit, NGOs Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Spandana Children Society.

Raids on Shiva Traders at Pasumamula revealed that five children, all girls, were employed to clean liquor bottles. In another incident, raids were conducted on Pavan Putra Plaster Company and Laxman’s Plaster Company at Pasumamula. 10 children were rescued from here.