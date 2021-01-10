STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Clean fuel from dirty drains: Hyderabad few steps away from achieving rare feat

A detailed project report on setting up treatment plants in the city, which would generate compressed biogas (CBG) from sewage sludge, is being prepared by the TSERDCO.

Published: 10th January 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wouldn’t the world be a better place if the waste generated in your homes could fuel your own vehicles? Hyderabad is a few steps away from achieving this.

A detailed project report on setting up treatment plants in the city, which would generate compressed biogas (CBG) from sewage sludge, is being prepared by the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO). Once the report is ready, it will be submitted to the State government for approval. 

The proposed CBG plants based on sewage sludge will become the second-of-its-kind in the country, the first being located in Haridwar, which uses 40 MLD sewage to generate CBG. Officials said that these plants would use three lakh litres of sewage water every day to produce 2,000 kg CBG.

“We are proposing to set up the biogas plants at Amberpert and Nagole, where sewage treatment plants (STPs) are already available,” said TSREDCO consultant N Kiran. 

Kiran, who is preparing the project report, said that the proposed biogas plant would be bigger than the CBG plant located in Haridwar. 

How does it work?

Generally, after the treatment of sewage, huge amounts of solid waste persist as sludge. Raw sewage consists of organic and inorganic solids in dissolved and suspended forms.

The sludge would be fed to a closed container, called biogas digester, and it would then produce methane. 

At present, over 700 MLD (million litres per day) of sewage is being treated in the city, and close to 1,850 million litres of sewage is generated every day. 

Gas from poultry litter

Meanwhile, Solika Energy, a private firm, set up the first CBG plant that generates gas from poultry litter, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

“We have tied up with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) to establish the plant. CBG may be available at the IOCL outlet in Attapur by the end of this month,” Himadeep Nallavadla, promoter of Solika Energy told Express. Solika’s compressed biogas plant capacity is 2.4 tonnes.

“We are currently in the process of setting up our second CBG plant in the State. This project is expected to have a CBG production capacity of 3.6 tonnes per day,” said Himadeep.

Second-of-its-kind in the country

The proposed CBG plants will become the second-of-its-kind in the country, the first being located in Haridwar, which uses 40 MLD sewage to generate CBG.

Officials said that these plants would use three lakh litres of sewage every day to produce 2,000 kg CBG. They will be bigger than the Haridwar plant

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited compressed biogas
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp