Fortune 500 company MassMutual to set up GCC in Hyderabad, invests Rs 1,000 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MassMutual, a US-based Fortune 500 company which offers life insurance products and investment services, will be initially investing Rs 1,000 crore for their upcoming Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, announced IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Monday.

Rama Rao on Twitter said, "What better way to start the week than to welcome a top Fortune-500 company. Delighted to announce that BFSI major US based @massmutual is setting up their Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, Telangana. This is their first center outside US with initial investment of ₹1000 Cr."

The GCC is located on the seventh floor of the BSR IT SEZ in Nanakramguda, will span across 73,000 sq feet and can house more than 600 employees. The facility will have an in-house gymnasium/aerobics center, yoga room, indoor games room, mothers’ / wellness room, 200+ seater cafeteria, high-rise and lounge seating and so on, apart from state-of-the-art technology and security systems. The SEZ facility will also provide common creche and eat-out restaurants in the building premises, once operational.

The 170-year-old company also known as the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, has already started its hiring process for the GCC in Hyderabad. Ravi Tangirala, the head of MassMutual India GCC, while inviting applications for the job openings said, "With our class Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the heart of Hyderabad, we at MassMutual are extending a nearly 170-year legacy of securing futures and protecting loved ones to Telangana in 2020."

With its outstanding talent pool, investor-friendly policies, and innovative infrastructure, Hyderabad has become a preferred destination for many cutting-edge technology organizations.

Tangirala further said, "Even while at number 84 on the FORTUNE® 500 list, we are aiming to welcome our next 20 million customers by 2026. We also intend to stay innovative in a digital-first world. That’s.. what led to the development of our Global Capability Centre. The Hyderabad GCC has been established to explore the global talent pool with an in-house team of experts in full-stack Development & Support, DevOps, Quality Assurance, Security & Cloud Engineering, Data Science and several other areas such as insurance, business, security, and operations."