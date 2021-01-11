Man chased, killed by three people in full public view in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Less than 24 hours after an auto driver was found murdered in Rajendranagar, a realtor was chased in full public view and stabbed to death on the main road late on Sunday night.

The killers, after stabbing the victim, Mohd Abdul Khaleel, took time to smash his head with boulders, even as the public watched in shock. After making sure that he was dead, they fled the spot.

Khaleel in his mid 20s, belongs to MM Pahadi area of Rajendranagar and is reportedly associated with a political party.

DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy, who visited the spot immediately after the incident, said three persons were involved in the incident.

"They are probing if it was due to real estate issues. All angles are being probed into and we will nab the suspects soon." he said.

This incident has brought back the chilling memories of a similar murder in September 2018 at Attapur, in which two persons chased a youngster, accused of killing their kin and hacked him to death in broad day light.

Police suspect the killers had followed Khaleel and around 11.45 pm when he was near pillar no 248 of the PVNR expressway, they pounced on him and attacked him with knives.

Though there was full public movement, the killers did not bother. People who filmed the incident on their mobiles, did not dare to stop them, as they had weapons with them, the police said.

A murder case has been registered at Rajendranagar police station and special teams have been deputed to nab the suspects. Police are also verifying the CCTV cameras near the spot for clues of the suspects.