More take ill after drinking spurious toddy in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The number of people who were hospitalised in Vikarabad on Saturday, reportedly due to the consumption of adulterated toddy, increased from 97 to 153 on Sunday. People from over 12 villages have been affected, and one person was also reported to have died on Saturday.

Vikarabad district Excise Department officials said that they are still awaiting the report of 12 samples of toddy that were sent for chemical analysis in Hyderabad.

“Around 25 people have already been discharged. The condition of those admitted in the hospitals is stable. Once we receive the lab reports, appropriate action will be taken,” said an official.